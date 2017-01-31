Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. Democratic leaders roll out legislation focused on Trump

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter January 31, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — President Donald Trump is front and center in a legislative package rolled out by the state's top Democratic lawmakers. The package of bills and resolutions announced Tuesday represent the first publicly stated priorities endorsed by House Speaker Michael E. Busch and Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. The package focuses on concerns about changes that ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo