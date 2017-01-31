SHEILA DAVIS, et al. v. FROSTBURG FACILITY OPERATIONS, LLC

Share this: Email

Torts -- Medical malpractice -- Need to file in Healthcare Alternative Dispute Resolution Office On October 23, 2014, Shelia and Robert Davis, appellants, filed suit against Frostburg Facility Operations, LLC, appellee, for injuries sustained by Shelia Davis, while being treated for rehabilitation following back surgery, in Frostburg Village (“Frostburg”), one of appellee’s rehabilitation centers. Appellants’ complaint, ...