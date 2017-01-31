Quantcast
Don't Miss

SHEILA DAVIS, et al. v. FROSTBURG FACILITY OPERATIONS, LLC

By: Daily Record Staff January 31, 2017

Torts -- Medical malpractice -- Need to file in Healthcare Alternative Dispute Resolution Office On October 23, 2014, Shelia and Robert Davis, appellants, filed suit against Frostburg Facility Operations, LLC, appellee, for injuries sustained by Shelia Davis, while being treated for rehabilitation following back surgery, in Frostburg Village (“Frostburg”), one of appellee’s rehabilitation centers. Appellants’ complaint, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo