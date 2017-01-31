Quantcast
SPENCER ROLAND HILL, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff January 31, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Extended probation Appellant, Spencer Roland Hill Jr., appeals from a grant, by the Circuit Court for Charles County (Bragunier, J.), of his Motion to Correct Illegal Sentence. On May 3, 2016, the court ordered that appellant’s extended five years’ probation be corrected to five years’ probation, less nine months and ...

