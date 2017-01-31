SPENCER ROLAND HILL, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Extended probation Appellant, Spencer Roland Hill Jr., appeals from a grant, by the Circuit Court for Charles County (Bragunier, J.), of his Motion to Correct Illegal Sentence. On May 3, 2016, the court ordered that appellant’s extended five years’ probation be corrected to five years’ probation, less nine months and ...