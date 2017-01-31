Quantcast
Don't Miss

Three more states and San Francisco sue Trump over orders

By: Bloomberg Erik Larson and Kartikay Mehrotra January 31, 2017

New York, Massachusetts and Virginia joined lawsuits challenging President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning immigration from seven Middle Eastern countries, adding legal firepower and resources to litigation bound to have national impact. Also on Tuesday, San Francisco became the first U.S. city to sue Trump over another executive order threatening funding cuts to so-called sanctuary ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo