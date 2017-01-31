Valerie Corekin | PSA Insurance & Financial Services

PSA Insurance & Financial Services Vice President and Senior Risk Adviser Valerie Corekin, CPCU, ARM was appointed to the board of directors of the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland, Inc. CAMI is a nonprofit organization formed in 2015 to facilitate sales and job growth for the state of Maryland in the $100 billion global cybersecurity industry, and is the first cybersecurity group of its kind in the country.

PSA has been a premier sponsor of CAMI almost since its inception, and Corekin previously served on CAMI’s advisory council. As a board member, Corekin will work to advance CAMI’s mission to raise awareness of the need for cybersecurity, provide resources to cyber businesses in Maryland and create jobs within the cyber sector.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.