Quantcast
Don't Miss

AARP Md. fights for rural, urban landline connectivity

By: Daily Record Staff February 1, 2017

On behalf of the more than 50 community and 898,690 members statewide, AARP Maryland called on the Maryland Public Service Commission Wednesday to protect the interests of Marylanders in rural counties and urban areas who rely on copper networks for reliable and affordable landline phone service. AARP filed comments with the commission in support of a ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo