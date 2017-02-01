Aquarium nabs tidy sum for former city Port Covington properties

Share this: Email

(UPDATED, 8:15 p.m.) — A subsidiary of the National Aquarium sold its Port Covington properties — obtained from Baltimore about a decade ago — to a developer, and collected $2.97 million more than it paid, according to state property records. Previously, the organization and former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake’s administration told news media that purchase agreements prevented ...