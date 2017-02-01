Christine Dahdah | Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

Christine “Chris” Dahdah, formerly of Hill and Company, has become a sales associate with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in its Roland Park office.

Dahdah, who brings nearly 15 years of real estate experience to Coldwell Banker, specializes in home sales in the neighborhoods of Homeland and Roland Park as well as Baltimore County from Ruxton to Laurelford.

A resident of Baltimore for nearly 40 years, Dahdah also has extensive sales experience as she is also a personal sales consultant and sales representative for the Worth Collection, a designer women’s clothing line, for 25 years.

Dahdah, who has lived in Homeland for more than three decades, holds a Bachelor of Science from Penn State University as well as an Associate’s degree from Centenary College for Women.

