Ex-CAN employee sues for wrongful termination, sexual harassment

By: Daily Record Staff February 1, 2017

A former human resources director of a Baltimore County nonprofit has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit alleging she was fired after refusing the sexual advances of the organization's former executive director. Jodi Jackson also claims officials at Community Assistance Network knew of similar, previous incidents involving A. Antonio "Tony" Coffield Sr., according to the lawsuit, filed Tuesday in ...

