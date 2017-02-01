Quantcast
Don't Miss

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Crystal Heights Office Center fetches $8.5M

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer February 1, 2017

The two-building portfolio Crystal Heights Office Center in Columbia has sold for $8.5 million. Pratt Street Capital LLC purchased the roughly 78,000 square feet of commercial office space, at 10005 and 10015 Old Columbia Road in Columbia, from BRIT-Crystal Heights LLC. NAI KLNB represented the buyer and the seller in the transaction. “There was a significant drop-off ...
To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo