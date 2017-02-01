Gorsuch freezing-trucker case boosts business hopes at top court

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Judge Neil Gorsuch wasn’t saying truck driver Alphonse Maddin was wrong to abandon his trailer on the side of the road after waiting several hours in subzero temperatures for a repair truck. Gorsuch just wasn’t willing to say Maddin’s employer, TransAm Trucking Inc., broke the law by firing him. Gorsuch’s opinion in Maddin’s case last year ...