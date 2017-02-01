Quantcast
Law Digest – Maryland Court of Appeals – Feb. 2, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff February 1, 2017

Court of Appeals Constitutional Law, Separation of powers: Trial court erred in issuing preliminary injunction because Chapter 35 of 2016 Laws of Maryland does not violate Article II, §15 of Maryland Constitution or Article 8 of Declaration of Rights, but rather restructures or reconstitutes School Board Nominating Commission of Anne Arundel County and prospectively changes appointment ...

