Quantcast
Don't Miss

Legal Services Corp. seeks retention of filing-fee surcharge

Abandoned Property Fund boost also sought to help low-income residents

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 1, 2017

Maryland Legal Services Corp. will urge lawmakers to extend its major revenue source – surcharges on filing fees – beyond its June 30, 2018, sunset date.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo