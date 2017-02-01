Quantcast
Don't Miss

Trump to nominate Maryland lawyer as Deputy Attorney General

By: Associated Press February 1, 2017

Rod J. Rosenstein, Maryland's U.S. attorney for 11 years, will be nominated to be deputy attorney general, the White House said late Tuesday. The White House said in a news release that President Donald J. Trump intends to nominate Rosenstein to the post. The announcement came shortly after Trump nominated U.S. Appeals Court Judge Neil Gorsuch ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo