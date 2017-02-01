Quantcast
Howard County beginning study on tick control

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor February 1, 2017

ELLICOTT CITY — Howard County officials are beginning a study to evaluate methods to control the tick population in the county. Officials said in a statement that the study has never been done before in Maryland and is part of a larger project of the United States Department of Agriculture. Officials say the study will test ...

