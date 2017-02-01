Office space in Lanham has return-on-investment potential

Share this: Email

Address: 9344 Lanham Severn Road, Lanham Property type: Office Built: 1988 Size: 27,538 square feet Listing price: $3.99 million Contact: Daniel Carrillo, agent at Taylor Properties, 703-298-4977; dcarrillo@taylorprops.com A major selling feature for this office space in Lanham is the potential return on investment for an owner-occupier. The first floor is about 75 percent leased and the current owner-occupier has the second ...