Hopkins’ president: Trump policy charts an ‘ominous’ course

By: Daily Record Staff February 1, 2017

President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration and refugee policies last week spurred some business and university leaders in Maryland to offer personal statements about their own experiences or views on the subject. Johns Hopkins University President Ronald J. Daniels sent this letter to the Hopkins community on Wednesday: Dear Johns Hopkins Community, Last Friday I watched and read the ...

