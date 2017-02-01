Sigrid C. Haines | Whiteford Taylor

Prominent Maryland health care attorney Sigrid C. Haines has joined Whiteford Taylor & Preston as a partner in its Columbia and Baltimore offices. With decades of experience in health care and elder law, Haines is experienced representing hospitals, medical and health-related foundations, health care systems, nursing homes, home health agencies, physicians and pharmacies.

Haines counsels hospitals on a broad range of legal matters, including contract disputes and negotiations; hospital privileges and credentials; patient care; policy, licensing, accreditation and regulatory matters; HIPAA issues; medical staff bylaws; and fraud and abuse investigations and litigation. She advises physicians on privileging and credentialing, licensing, payor issues, contracts and peer review activities. In addition, she represents individuals and institutions in guardianship matters.

A former member of the Board of Governors of the Maryland State Bar Association, Haines has taken an active role in its Health Law Section Council since 1993, including serving as the council’s chair, vice chair and secretary-treasurer. She is also a member of the American Health Lawyers Association.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.