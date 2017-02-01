Quantcast
Don't Miss

Maryland governor to deliver State of the State speech

By: Associated Press February 1, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is set to give his third State of the State speech. The Republican governor is scheduled to deliver the speech at noon on Wednesday in the House of Delegates before members of the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats. Hogan is proposing a variety of measures this session. The speech ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo