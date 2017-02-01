Quantcast
Don't Miss

Under Armour credit rating cut to junk by S&P amid slowdown

By: Anamika Roy Matt Townsend (Bloomberg) February 1, 2017

Under Armour Inc., the former highflier that’s reeling from a sales slowdown, had its credit rating cut to junk status by S&P Global Ratings, which cited heavy competition and pressure on prices. The firm lowered Under Armour’s corporate credit grade and the rating on its $600 million of notes to BB+ from BBB-, putting it one ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo