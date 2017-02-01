Quantcast
REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Walker & Dunlop acquires Deerwood Real Estate Capital

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer February 1, 2017

Bethesda-based commercial real estate financing firm Walker & Dunlop has purchased commercial mortgage brokerage and advisory firm Deerwood Real Estate Capital, which is based in New Jersey. Deerwood specializes in sourcing debt and equity. Sixteen commercial loan originators will join Walker & Dunlop’s Capital Markets Group. "Deerwood marks another fantastic acquisition of talented loan originators in a ...

