Amanda Bailey, Maeve Gonder, Sara Hollands, Sophia Marion, Pete Niles, Leighton Smith and Bryson Welch |MGH

Baltimore-based MGH announced that Amanda Bailey, Maeve Gonder, Sara Hollands, Sophia Marion, Pete Niles, Leighton Smith and Bryson Welch have joined the company.

Bailey joins MGH’s media department as a media assistant and will provide support on the Hendrick Automotive Group account. She has a bachelor’s degree in mass communication with a minor in marketing from Towson University.

Gonder joins MGH as a social media marketing associate designer. She previously worked as a graphic design and marketing associate at David Iatesta Studio in Stevensville. In her new role at MGH, Gonder will assist with design needs for all agency accounts that require creative social media content. She has a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Salisbury University.

Hollands joins MGH as a digital analyst. She comes to the agency after serving as a digital analyst at TBC and brings 4 years of experience in e-commerce and search engine marketing (SEM). In her new position, Hollands will help manage campaigns for the agency’s paid search accounts. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing from James Madison University and an MBA from University of Maryland University College.

Marion joins MGH as a social media marketing account coordinator. She previously worked as a digital sales support associate at WMAR-TV/ABC 2 News. At MGH, Marion will provide support on various agency accounts, including Nobel Learning Communities, Inc. She has a bachelor’s degree in communications with a concentration in public relations and advertising from Loyola University Maryland.

Niles joins MGH’s account services department as an account supervisor. He previously served as an account manager at Jellyfish and brings eight years of marketing and advertising experience. At MGH, Niles will work on a variety of agency accounts, including Benari Jewelers, California Tortilla, and Nu Look Home Design. He has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications with a concentration in advertising from Towson University.

Smith joins MGH as a senior media buyer. She brings 16 years of experience in media planning and buying and most recently served as a freelance media consultant. In her new role at MGH, Smith will provide media buying support on the Hendrick Automotive Group account. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Mississippi.

Welch joins MGH as a media supervisor. He previously worked as a media supervisor at MDB Communications in Washington and brings 10 years of experience. In his new position at MGH, Welch will work on the Hendrick Automotive Group account. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism/public relations and a minor in business administration from West Virginia University.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.