Quantcast
Don't Miss

Bills seek to codify court ruling on services for developmentally disabled foster children

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 2, 2017

ANNAPOLIS – Cross-filed bills in the General Assembly again seek to codify and clarify a 2015 Court of Appeals decision that found juvenile courts have the authority to order transition care for individuals with developmental disabilities as they age out of the foster system. House Bill 279 and Senate Bill 272 are identical to legislation that ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo