Quantcast
Don't Miss

Families dressed as superheroes lobby for sick-leave bill

By: Capital News Service By Jake Brodsky February 2, 2017

ANNAPOLIS -- Moms and children gathered early Thursday morning inside the Miller Senate building at tables littered with paper groundhogs and markers, but this Groundhog’s Day gathering was no celebration for Punxsutawney Phil. Instead, the group of fewer than 20, each dressed up in a cape featuring a logo for family-advocacy group MomsRising, gathered to show ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo