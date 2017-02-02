Quantcast
Don't Miss

Laurel manufacturer plans $1 million expansion, adding 50 jobs

By: Anamika Roy Business Writer February 2, 2017

Iron World, a distributor of decorative steel fences and gates in the country, is expanding its manufacturing operations in Howard County and plans to add 50 new jobs in Laurel over the next two years. The company will also invest $1 million to streamline its manufacturing process and reduce costs. Those improvements will include making exterior ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo