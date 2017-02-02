Quantcast
Ex-mayor pleads guilty to $61K theft from tiny Md. town

By: Associated Press February 2, 2017

DENTON — The former mayor of a tiny Eastern Shore town has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $61,000 in town funds. The Office of the State Prosecutor said in a statement Thursday that former Marydel Mayor Deborah Rowe pleaded guilty to theft scheme, misconduct in office and forgery. She was indicted in August. Census records show ...

