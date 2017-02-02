Quantcast
Maryland Senate votes final legislative override of Hogan renewable energy veto  

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 2, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Senate voted to override Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of a bill to increase the state's renewable energy standards, thus making the measure law. The Senate vote of 32-13 along strict party lines followed the House's vote to override on Tuesday and put the law into effect. Despite the defeat, Gov. Larry Hogan did ...

