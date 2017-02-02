Quantcast
Federal judge: Miller, Busch must testify, provide records in redistricting case

By: The Washington Post Josh Hicks February 2, 2017

A federal judge has ordered Maryland's top two legislative leaders to testify and turn over records for a lawsuit challenging the 2011 redrawing of the state's congressional districts, which effectively ensured Democratic control of seven out of eight U.S. House seats. Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. and House Speaker Michael E. Busch have fought ...

