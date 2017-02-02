Quantcast
Don't Miss

University of Maryland announces ‘Discovery District’

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer February 2, 2017

The University of Maryland has dubbed a roughly 150-acre area near the College Park campus, which includes development along Baltimore Avenue as well as projects along River Road, as the Discovery District. The branding of the area as the Discovery District is part of $2 billion in public and private investment called the Greater College Park ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo