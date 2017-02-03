Drs. Madalina A. Toms and Allen K. Missoi | Mercy Medical Center

Madalina A. Toms, M.D. and Allen K. Missoi, M.D. have joined the department of radiology at Mercy Medical Center.

Board certified in radiology, Toms earned her medical degree from Craiova Medical School and University, Romania. She completed her internship in OB/GYN and her residency in Diagnostic Radiology at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania. She completed a fellowship in Advanced Cardio-Vascular Imaging at NYU Langone and Bellevue University Hospitals, NY, and performed additional training in Advanced Abdominal Imaging and Image-Guided Interventions of the Chest, Abdomen and Pelvis at UPMC Pittsburgh. She is leading the development of Mercy’s CT Lung Cancer Screening Program.

Missoi is board certified by the American Board of Radiology. He earned his medical degree, completed his internship and his residency in Radiology at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri. He completed his fellowship in vascular and interventional radiology at Johns Hopkins Interventional Radiology Center, where he remained an attending after Fellowship.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.