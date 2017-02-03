Quantcast
UB Law course simulates working with Spanish-speaking clients

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 3, 2017

Even attorneys who speak Spanish can face a language barrier when dealing with their Spanish-speaking clients, and a new course at the University of Baltimore School of Law aims to teach students how to effectively counsel clients in their native tongue. “Lawyering in Spanish” was proposed by adjunct professor Nicole M. Whitaker, whose clientele at her ...

