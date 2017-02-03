Quantcast
Don't Miss

Man charged in shooting at Baltimore casino that injured 2

By: Associated Press February 3, 2017

Baltimore police have arrested a man in a shooting at a casino garage that left two people injured. Police said in a news release that early Sunday, a group of men got into an argument on the fourth floor of a parking garage at the Horseshoe Casino. Officers say a shooting broke out, and one man ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo