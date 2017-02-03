Quantcast
Police seize $500,000 in cash, 7 pounds of pot in Md. drug bust

By: Associated Press February 3, 2017

Baltimore police say they seized more than $500,000 in cash and 7 pounds of marijuana in raids on two homes near Pimlico Race Course. The department said in a news release that officers saw illegal drug activity taking place this week and arrested 39-year-old Kevin Lomax. Police say search and seizure warrants were executed at Lomax's ...

