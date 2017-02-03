Quantcast
Snap, maker of the teen social app Snapchat, files for IPO

By: Associated Press Barbara Ortutay February 3, 2017

NEW YORK — The company behind Snapchat, a teen-oriented social network famous for its quickly disappearing messages, has filed for what could be one of the largest tech IPOs in years. Snap Inc. said Thursday that it's seeking up to $3 billion in an initial public offering, a figure that could shift based on investor demand. ...

