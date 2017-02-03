Quantcast
Wawa vs. Dawa: Big chain sues convenience store over name

By: Associated Press February 3, 2017

PATERSON, N.J.  — A New Jersey convenience store called Dawa has been sued by Wawa. Pennsylvania-based Wawa, which has more than 700 convenience stores in six states, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit last week against the store in Paterson, saying Dawa is taking advantage of its hard-earned reputation. "Dawa" is a casual way to say "come in" ...

