Wawa vs. Dawa: Big chain sues convenience store over name

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



PATERSON, N.J. — A New Jersey convenience store called Dawa has been sued by Wawa. Pennsylvania-based Wawa, which has more than 700 convenience stores in six states, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit last week against the store in Paterson, saying Dawa is taking advantage of its hard-earned reputation. "Dawa" is a casual way to say "come in" ...