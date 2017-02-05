Quantcast
Don't Miss

Pugh says she’s determined to make one Baltimore  

New mayor says it's time to spread out the city’s prosperity

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer February 5, 2017

Mayor Catherine Pugh is trying to leave her mark on the state’s largest city at a critical point in Baltimore’s history. Pugh takes over a city still reeling in many ways from the riots following Freddie Gray’s death in police custody nearly two years ago, the trials of four police officers involved in Gray’s arrest and ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo