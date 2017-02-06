Todd Hippe and Robert Greenberg | Blades & Rosenfeld

Todd Hippe has been named partner and Robert Greenberg a litigation associate with Blades & Rosenfeld P.A.

Hippe concentrates his practice in the areas of corporate law and estate planning, advising clients in a broad range of business, tax and estate planning matters in Maryland.

Greenberg concentrates his practice in the areas of civil litigation, family law matters, and appeals throughout Maryland.

