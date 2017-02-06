Quantcast
Don't Miss

Todd Hippe and Robert Greenberg | Blades & Rosenfeld

By: Daily Record Staff February 6, 2017

Todd Hippe

Todd Hippe

Robert Greenberg

Robert Greenberg

Todd Hippe has been named partner and Robert Greenberg a litigation associate with Blades & Rosenfeld P.A.

Hippe concentrates his practice in the areas of corporate law and estate planning, advising clients in a broad range of business, tax and estate planning matters in Maryland.

Greenberg concentrates his practice in the areas of civil litigation, family law matters, and appeals throughout Maryland.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.
More Movers and Shakers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo