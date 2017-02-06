Quantcast
Baltimore legislators, businesses set for minimum wage clash

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer February 6, 2017

Despite pushback from businesses that say the plan will be “devastating” to them, Baltimore City Council members want to eventually raise the minimum wage in the city to $15 an hour. City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young, at a news conference touting legislation to reach that goal, said he’s already dealt with angry phone calls ...

