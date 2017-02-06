Quantcast
Frosh, other AGs say appeals court should block travel ban

By: Associated Press February 6, 2017

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh has joined attorneys general from 14 other states and the District of Columbia urging a federal appeals court to uphold a lower-court judge’s stay on President Donald Trump’s immigration order. The friend-of-the-court brief was filed Monday with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco. The 23-page filing ...

