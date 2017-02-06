Eric Feiss and Gretchen Wagner | GWWO

Eric Feiss, AIA, LEED AP has been named an associate principal and Gretchen Wagner, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, has been promoted to associate with Baltimore-based GWWO.

Feiss joined the firm in 2005 and has spent his 16-year career working as a team leader, project manager, and architect, fostering creative design processes, developing technically sound and detailed construction drawings, and completing well-detailed buildings for educational and institutional clients.

As a team leader within the office, Eric is responsible for the management and oversight of a group of project managers, architects, and interns, undertaking a variety of projects ranging in size and value. He is a skilled architect capable of facilitating project communications and directing large, multi-faceted teams of design professionals to successfully complete projects that achieve the client’s programmatic, monetary, and schedule goals.

He has overseen and been involved in several of GWWO’s largest and most complex projects, including the Towson University West Village Commons, Frederick High School, and Morgan State University Student Services Building

Wagner joined the firm in 2014 and has more than 13 years of experience in the industry. She has spent the majority of her career focusing primarily on Maryland public school projects, ranging from renovations and additions to the design of entirely new facilities that are contextually appropriate within their sites.

Since joining GWWO, Wagner has overseen several significant K-12 school projects, including the new Crofton High School in Anne Arundel County and the Swansfield Elementary School addition and renovation in Howard County, as well as contributing extensively to the design of the new Northern High School in Calvert County.

An active member and committed supporter of organizations within the architecture community, she is currently a member of the Baltimore Chapter of the AIA and the Maryland Chapter of the USGBC.

