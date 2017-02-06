Quantcast
Don't Miss

Pugh: State Center offices to Metro West a ‘possibility’

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer February 6, 2017

Mayor Catherine Pugh said she’s had conversations with developers about potential alternatives to the current redevelopment plans for State Center, including whether Metro West might be a viable option. During a wide-ranging interview on Thursday, Pugh discussed her position on the long-stalled redevelopment of a state office complex in the city’s Madison Park community and potential ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo