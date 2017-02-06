Trump’s immigration ban could cost U.S. colleges $700M

Share this: Email

Sahab Masoumian, a 22-year-old engineering student at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, Calif., hasn't been able to think of anything but President Donald Trump’s ban on visitors from seven predominantly Muslim countries since his academic term began on Monday. "If I tell you I'm not fearful, I'd be lying. I'm scared," he said. Masoumian was born in ...