ABA honors Md. Judiciary’s pro se programs

The Maryland Judiciary’s Self-Help Centers were honored this week by the American Bar Association during the organization’s national mid-year meeting in Miami.

The centers were given meritorious recognition by the Louis M. Brown Award for Legal Access, which “honors programs and projects that advance access to legal services for those of moderate incomes in ways that are exemplary and replicable.”

The Self-Help Centers, operated under contract with Maryland Legal Aid, served more than 55,000 litigants last year, up more than 86 percent over 2015, according to the Judiciary.

The judging committee was “impressed with Maryland courts’ robust programming and comprehensive assistance for self-represented litigants,” according to the Judiciary.

“Self-help resources are an essential component of the Maryland Judiciary’s strategic plan to ensure access to justice,” said Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera in a statement. “We are grateful for this recognition by the American Bar Association and hope that it helps to encourage the advancement of self-help services in Maryland and beyond.”