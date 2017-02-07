Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. lawmakers announce anti-voucher proposals

By: Capital News Service Jake Brodsky February 7, 2017

ANNAPOLIS – As the U.S. Senate voted to confirm Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education, a group of Maryland lawmakers gathered in Annapolis Tuesday afternoon to introduce a package of five legislative priorities regarding education. The lawmakers pledged to pass the Protect Our Schools Act; block Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s Public Charter School Act; oppose the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo