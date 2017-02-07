Quantcast
Baltimore Floatilla to return in June

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2017

The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore announced Tuesday its second annual Baltimore Floatilla for a Healthy Harbor, a five-mile paddle to support clean water. The event takes off on June 10 and benefits the organization’s Healthy Harbor initiative. “Last year the event sold out a month ahead of time,” said Adam Lindquist, the director of Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor initiative. ...

