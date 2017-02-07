Quantcast
Don't Miss

Chase Brexton names new chief operations officer

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2017

Michelle Barrera RN, JD, FACHE has been chosen as the new chief operations officer for Chase Brexton Health Care, the organization’s CEO announced Tuesday. Barrera joins Chase Brexton from Legacy Community Health in Houston, one of the nation’s largest Federally Qualified Health Centers, where she was vice president of clinical operations. Like Chase Brexton, Legacy was ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo