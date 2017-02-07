Quantcast
Md. high court adopts rule to prevent exorbitant bail

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 7, 2017

Maryland’s top court Tuesday unanimously adopts rule designed to prevent judicial officers from imposing bail on criminal defendants beyond their financial means.

