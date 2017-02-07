Eric Walter | Greenberg Gibbons

Eric Walter has been named executive vice president, development, acquisition and finance with Greenberg Gibbons. Walter, who has served as a senior vice president at Greenberg Gibbons since 2012, will expand his current responsibilities to oversee the company’s development activities, acquisition opportunities and all areas of project finance. In addition Eric will become a member of the board of directors.

