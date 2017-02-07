FEATURED MOVER | Christopher Gearon, Crosby Marketing Communications

Crosby Marketing Communications has hired Christopher J. Gearon as director of editorial services. He will oversee Crosby staff developing a wide range of web and social media content, op-eds, feature stories, white papers and specialized reports. This includes work for Military OneSource, the Department of Defense’s flagship digital services platform that supports service members and their families across the globe, as well as several agencies within the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Gearon has more than 25 years of writing, content development and communications experience, working with organizations such as AARP, The Washington Post, the Agency for Healthcare Research & Quality, U.S. News & World Report, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Alliance of Community Health Plans. He previously operated his own communications consultancy and has deep expertise writing on health care and financial topics that span consumer, professional and policymaker audiences.

Earlier in his career, Gearon was a writer for the American Hospital Association and a reporter at the Baltimore Business Journal.

Outside of the office, Gearon is a trustee, treasurer and finance committee chair with the Sandy Spring Friends School.

ABOUT CHRISTOPHER GEARON

Resides in:

Montgomery County

Education:

Bachelor of Arts in journalism from Louisiana State University

How did you get involved with the Sandy Spring Friends School?

After my wife and I opted to send our kids there beginning in kindergarten, I became involved in several ways with the school and the community. Through that, I was asked to join the Board of Trustees. That was five years ago and I’ve led the board’s Finance Committee for the last four years.

If you had not chosen marketing as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I’d be involved in writing in one way, but if I’d opted for a total different profession it would be as a wilderness guide. Love the outdoors, camping, kayaking, etc.

Favorite vacation:

A recent vacation (and a favorite): Croatia, Slovenia and Montenegro. This region – particularly Croatia – has it all. A fascinating and deep history (it’s been a crossroads for so many different civilizations and empires), diverse and beautiful geography and geology, welcoming people, great food and wine – and more affordable than many parts of Europe.

When I want to relax, I … :

Head outdoors, sit in the backyard, go for a run or turn on good music.

Favorite book:

Fiction: Any Cormac McCarthy book. Non-fiction: typically the last one I read.

Favorite quotation:

Really depends on mood or situation; I saw a lot of great signs at the recent Women’s March in DC, including: “If you’re not aware, then you’re not paying attention.

