Hopkins instructor wins $25K AUA Data Grant Award

Justin Ziemba, MD, an instructor of urology at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine’s Brady Urological Institute, won a one-year, $25,000 grant from The American Urological Association as a recipient of one of the organization’s 2017 AUA Data Grant Awards. Ziemba will study the costs and procedural trends of ambulatory urological surgery in the United States. His study will ...